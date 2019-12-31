CANNON, Mary Alvis, 81, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Cannon; and is survived by her children, Michael and Phillip Cannon; sister, Barbara Walton; and brother, Stuart Alvis. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
