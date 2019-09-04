CANNON, Sallie M., 84, of Richmond, departed this life on August 28, 2019. She is survived by three sons, Willie, Randy and Jeffery Cannon; three daughters, Wanda Jones, Valerie Reynolds (Douglas) and Evelyn Gore (Maurice); and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Wilson & Associates'-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial