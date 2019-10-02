CANTRELL, Jean E., 79, of Moseley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was the widow of Beve Cantrell; and is survived by her daughter, Tammy Oakes (Steve); grandson, Brian Oakes (Shannon) and their daughters, Amber, Ashten and Cheyanne; grandson, Brandon Oakes (Aaron) and their sons, Brayden and Layne; loving niece, Cathy Lewanski and her children that Jean thought of as grandchildren, Jonathan (Ifat), Josie, Harlee; and a large circle of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., then starting at 6 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Keen Mtn., 1020 Big Skeggs Rd., Oakwood, Va. 24631, where a funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, October 5. Interment will follow in Ferrell Cemetery. The family suggests if you want to send flowers, to send them to Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home of Keen Mtn.View online memorial