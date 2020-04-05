CAPPS, Carolyn, 77, of Prince George, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cabell and Eloise Payne; and six siblings. She is survived by her children, Allyson Bowling, Belinda (L.C.) Nichols, Johnny (Tina) Capps, Cheree Capps, Christopher (Suzanne) Capps and Kevin (Pamela) Capps; and known as "Nama" by her 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Annette Bryant, John (Gina) Payne and Gwen (Wayne) Barlow. Interment is to be a private ceremony. A celebration of Carolyn's life is planned for a later date. Announcement of date and location will be given once it has been determined. Please sign the online guest register for information on the Celebration of Life event, available at www.morrissett.com.View online memorial
