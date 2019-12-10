CAPPS, CORNELIA "CONNIE"

CAPPS, Cornelia "Connie," 76, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Leggett "Linwood" Capps; daughter, Tracy Selle and husband, Kevin; grandson, Matthew Selle; several close siblings and many other loving family and friends. Connie was a longtime member of God's Storehouse Baptist Church and had a great love for her family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10) Interment will be private.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.