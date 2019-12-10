CAPPS, Cornelia "Connie," 76, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Leggett "Linwood" Capps; daughter, Tracy Selle and husband, Kevin; grandson, Matthew Selle; several close siblings and many other loving family and friends. Connie was a longtime member of God's Storehouse Baptist Church and had a great love for her family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10) Interment will be private.View online memorial
