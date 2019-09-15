CAPPS, Jeffrey "Scott," 46, of Chesterfield, Va., was taken from us too soon on Saturday, September 7, 2019. God has you in his arms, we will forever have you in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph "Joey" Allen Capps; and grandparents. He is survived by his parents, Elijah M. "Pete" and Sandra Capps of Chesterfield; brother, Christopher "Brian" Capps (Danielle) of Hanover; sister, Amy Capps (Crystal) of Chesterfield; nieces, Eden and Riley; aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends. Scott was a graduate of Clover Hill High School, Class of '91. He worked in construction for his brother for many years, alongside his Uncle David. He was a talented artist and writer. He enjoyed working with electronics, meeting new people, was a friend to all and loved his family. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.View online memorial