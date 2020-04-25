CARAWAN, CHARLIE

CARAWAN, Charlie F., 83, of Ruther Glen, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Born in North Carolina, he had retired as a millwright at Bear Island. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hailslip Carawan; three children, Mary Alligood, Tina Ann Chenault and Jody Carawan; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a brother, Johnny; and a sister, Florida. It was his wish to be cremated. Sign register book online at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

