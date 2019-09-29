We would like to sincerely thank our family and friends for all acts of sympathy shown to us regarding the passing of Audrey Ward Murdock. Thank you for the beautiful flowers, visits, food, cards, and for attending Audrey's Visitation and Service. We appreciate the kindness and love that you all have shown to us during this time. Sincerely, The Family of Audrey Murdock
