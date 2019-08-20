CARDINAL, Clarence Reuben "Sonny," 79, of Louisa County, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Cardinal Sr. and Irene Cardinal Daniel; his wife and the love of his life, Arlene S. Cardinal; his youngest son, Christopher Cardinal; his grandson, Jordan Henshaw; brother, David Cardinal; and sister, Phyllis Cardinal. Sonny is survived by his daughter, Susan C. Henshaw (Donnie); sons, C.R. Cardinal Jr. and Dale Cardinal (Tammy); sisters, Janice Cardinal (Ed Horton) and Faye Cardinal (Jerry Ferrell); two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law and lifelong best friend, Nattie T. Strong; sister-in-law, Minnie S. Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sonny was a devoted and generous member of Bethpage Christian Church in Mineral, Va., where he attended church until his health began to fail. He was the owner of Cardinal's Furniture Shop, specializing in custom handmade furniture and antique reproduction. The furniture shop was in business for three generations and employed many local men. Sonny loved his family and was his wife's caregiver until her passing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending turkey shoots and anything outdoors. Sonny always had a beautiful garden that he shared with his family and friends. He had a heart of gold. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, at Woodward Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook available at woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial