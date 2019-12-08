CARDWELL, Joseph "Joey" P. Jr., age 71, of Urbanna, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. Joey retired from the State of Virginia as a Seafood Marketing Specialist and was a member of Urbanna United Methodist Church and Urbanna Masonic Lodge #83 A.F. & A.M. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph P. Cardwell Sr.; mother, Hyla McMann Cardwell; and brother, John L. Cardwell. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Cardwell; daughter, Lauren Hughes and her husband, John; and grandchildren, Hyla, Jack and Ninah. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Urbanna United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel assisted the Cardwell family with arrangements.View online memorial