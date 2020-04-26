CARDWELL, Margaret Crockett Harvie, 94, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard H. Cardwell III; parents, Virginia Robinson Harvie Harrison and Llewellyn Kent Harvie; brothers, Malcolm G. Harvie and Jacquelin B. Harvie; and dear friend and cousin, Lucy McGavock Harvie. She is survived by her sons, Richard Henry Cardwell IV (Carol) and Edwin Kent Cardwell (Lisa); daughter, Lewis Cardwell Rosebro (Rob); and brother, Llewellyn K. Harvie Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Carrie Bergh (Chip), Margaret Sprewell (Wesley), Suzy Korsgaard (Sean), Grace Burns (James), Libby Chriss (Matt), Eddie Cardwell, Benjamin Cardwell; and her great-grandchildren, Austin Bergh, Evan Bergh and Ginny Sprewell. Born in Wytheville, Va., May 12, 1925, and raised in Richmond, she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and State Teachers' College (Longwood University). Margaret was a lifelong member of her beloved Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she served as Elder, Circle member and leader and Lifetime Member of the Presbyterian Women. She was a member of The Woman's Club, the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, DAR, the Westham Garden Club, the Mathews Yacht Club and a former member of the SA Florence Nightingale Circle. Margaret loved poetry, the French language, playing bridge with her several bridge clubs, birdwatching and singing hymns (she knew all of the verses of most of the Hymns in the Red Hymnbook). After her children were grown, Margaret went to work during the General Assembly. She took her job at the Legislative Information Desk very seriously and enjoyed every minute of it. Margaret's greatest love was her childhood sweetheart and husband of 67 years, Dick Cardwell. She and Dick loved worshipping at Grace Covenant together and spending time at "Prospect Point" on Stutt's Creek - working in the yard, sitting on the dock, taking a boat ride and picking crabs with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless good friends. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at Westminster Canterbury Healthcare for their devoted care and friendship: Krystal, Rodney, Lori, Amber, Kendra, LaShelle, KeeKee, Iyana, Mya and too many more to name. A private service will take place at Hollywood Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1627 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220.View online memorial
