CARLSON, Gertrude, daughter of Thomas and Elsie Callahan, 89, of Midlothian, Va., formerly of Hicksville, N.Y., died June 20, 2020. Survivors include her children, Diane Foster, Eileen Riesmeyer, Maureen Fox and Leonard Carlson; grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher, Jonathan, Christopher, Heather, Ashley, Alyssa, Jamie, Eric and Seath; and three great-grandchildren. Gertrude was a beloved wife, adored mother and cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to dance, puzzles and word search books. She always had a smile to share and a laugh that made you smile. Her children and grandchildren were her love. She was an adored soul. Her remains will rest at Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Rd. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.comView online memorial
