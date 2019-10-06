CARLTON, Gary Wayne, 62, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord October 3, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Elda L. Baroody; sister, Nancy McIntyre (Danny); brother, Thomas Carlton (Carol); and sister, Judy Austin-Shupe (Mike); nephews, Jason, Jesse and Ricky. Thanks to all of the caregivers of Richmond Residential Home and James River Hospice. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital, James River Hospice or a charity of your choice.View online memorial