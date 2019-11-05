CARLTON, Richard Guy "Rick," 63, of 106 Falcon Ridge Road, Clifton Forge, Virginia, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany in Low Moor. He was born on June 9, 1956, in Richmond, a son of the late Richard H. Carlton and Betty Ann Tuck Hill. He was a retired Glazer with Glass and Metals, Inc. Rick enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing and most especially, spending time with his family and loved cars. He is survived by his wife, Ritzi Carlton of Clifton Forge; two daughters, Michelle Carlton "Beanie" Fryling and husband, Paul, of Glen Allen and Tracey Coffey and husband, Gerald, of Pleasantview, Tenn.; two sons, Michael Carlton and wife, Gina, of Chesterfield and Terry Forren, of Mansfield, Ohio; a sister, Ann Lumpkin of Aylett; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge, with Mr. Chris Fisher officiating. Interment will be private. His family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Nicely Funeral Home. The family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions in his memory to Jackson River Enterprises, 825 W. Edgemont Drive, Covington, Virginia 24426. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.View online memorial