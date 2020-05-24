CARMAN, Barbara Ruth Black Flowers Fahed, 78, of Spring Run Farm, Montpelier, Va., passed away May 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William L. and Ruth I. Flowers. She is survived by her husband, Mark R. Carman; daughter, Caroline Reid Fahed (Mark Shifflett); son, J. Michael Fahed; stepson, Brent Carman (Denise); two grandchildren, Aiden and Ashur Carman; and sister, Billie Allison (Curt). Barbara was born in Portsmouth, Va., and was a ballet dancer in and after high school with the Richmond Ballet. She was a leader in the 4-H Club from 1973 to 1978. She was a past president of the Virginia Horse Counsel. She was a lover and advocate for all animals. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, in Hollywood Cemetery. Those attending, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Richmond Wildlife Center, 3746 Winterfield Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113 or online at www.richmondwildlifecenter.org.View online memorial
