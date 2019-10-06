CARMICHAEL, Frank M., 78, of Powhatan, passed away October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dee Hubbard; four daughters, Cynthia Holder, Dawn Carlyle, Verna Mitteer, Deanna Struk; three sons, Wade Carmichael, Dan Carmichael, Paul Carmichael; stepchildren, Karen G. Boswell, Daniel J. Gavin Jr.; one sister, Vernelle Chiocca; one brother, N. Everette "Ike" Carmichael; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial