CARNEAL, Lizzy, 93, of Chester, died February 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herell Wood Carneal Sr.; and survived by her son, H.W. Carneal Jr. and his wife, Debbie; daughter, Mary Patricia Westbrook; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She retired from the Henrico County School system as a cafeteria worker. Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222.View online memorial
