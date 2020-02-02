CARNEAL, Thelma Louise Faulconer, was born on September 11, 1923, in Spotsylvania, Va., and passed away on January 31, 2020, at The Hermitage in Richmond, Va. She is survived by her children, Carol C. Brooks (Skip), Donald L. Carneal, Janet L. Carneal and Susan C. Wright (Joey); her granddaughter, Shawn; her great-granddaughter, Ashby; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry M. and Irma C. Faulconer; husband, Eustace D. Carneal; three siblings, Harold L. "Buddy" Faulconer, Carl M. Faulconer and Margaret Jean Roney; and her granddaughter, Emily Nicole Matthews. Thelma worked for the Commissioner of Revenue Office, The Caroline Progress, Verizon and her last job was a part-time secretary at Bowling Green Baptist Church, retiring at age 81. Thelma was a dedicated wife, mother and friend to many throughout her lifetime. Visitation will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Bowling Green Baptist Church, with a service at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, 1902 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, Va. 22401. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowling Green Baptist Church, P.O. Box 543, Bowling Green, Va. 22427, or Bowling Green Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 621, Bowling Green, Va. 22427. Condolences may be made online www.storkefuneralhome.com.View online memorial
