CARNEFIX, Anne Hatch, 95, of Richmond, widow of J. Milton "Bo Bo" Carnefix, her husband of 59 years, went to be with her Lord on November 26, 2019. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Sarah Hatch; and her brother, Willard Hatch. Anne is survived by her niece, Bonnie Gwaltney of Highland Springs; her great-nephew, Jay Gwaltney of Atlanta, Ga.; and several cousins. She was retired from A. H. Robins Company. Anne was an 81-year member of First Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon. She was a resident of Westminster Canterbury, where she enjoyed her many friends and volunteering. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A committal service and entombment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial service will follow in the Chapel at First Baptist Church at 1 p.m., with a reception immediately after the service in Flamming Hall.View online memorial