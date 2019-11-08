CARNER, Bernice, age 86, of Omaha, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Bernice is survived by her niece, Pat Love of Omaha. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Carner; parents, Irvin and Gertie (Butcher) Rogers; brother, Virgil Rogers; sisters, Mary Nichols, Delice Keen, Opal Dierolf and Dorothy Baughman. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the funeral home, interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial