CARPENTER, Calvin Lee, age 65, of Lawrenceville, Va., passed away October 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Carpenter; his daughters, Nicole C. Clary and husband, Danny and Christina C. Daniels; his grandchildren, Maygan, Austin and Haylee Clary and Hunter Daniels; his brother, Larry Carpenter; his sister, Linda Adams; and his "girls," Rebecca "Becky" L. Clarke, Anne T. Phillips and Kathy W. Atkins. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville, Va. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. The family requests that you dress casual and comfortable to the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.View online memorial