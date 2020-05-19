CARPENTER, James "Carp," 55, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Carpenter; and a brother, Mike Carpenter. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Jackie Carpenter; four children, Michael Carpenter, Heather DeSimone (Joe), Brittany Pelletier (Chris) and Benjamin Carpenter; four grandchildren, Gabriella, James, John and Dani; his mother, Donna Carpenter; a brother, Steve Carpenter; and his "chosen" brother, Richard Conyers; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Jim "Carp" was an avid outdoorsman who loved the mountains, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed blacksmithing, woodworking and was a fabulous cook. He had a huge heart and guided many area youths as a camp counselor, sports coach and BSA Scoutmaster. But, without question, his greatest joy came from his time spent with his family. He was a truly devoted husband, father and "Gramps." The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a Catholic Rosary service to be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be held 3 p.m. Friday May 22, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.View online memorial
