CARPENTER, Mary Eugenia Hardy, 95, of Richmond, Va., died February 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Simon Lawrence Carpenter; daughter, Retta C. Meier; parents, Louis A. Hardy and Lizzy Goodwyn Hardy; siblings, Louis A. Hardy Jr., Retta H. Blackwell and Elizabeth H. Hutcheson. She is survived by her son, Selden L. Carpenter; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth H. Meier, Katherine E. Carpenter and Lucas A. Meier. Interment will be held in the Kenbridge Cemetery at a later date. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial
