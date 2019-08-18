CARR, Elizabeth Spiers, 87, of Sandston, passed away on August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Carr Sr.; daughter, Carolyn Johnson; and sister, Sara Goodwyn. She is survived by her sons, Charles Jr. (Donna), Douglas (Vicki), Tommy (Kim); son-in-law, Corky; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert Spiers Jr., Treva Phelps and Conway Spiers. Elizabeth worked as a supervisor at DGSC for the U.S. government for many years. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held on Monday, August 19, at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va.View online memorial