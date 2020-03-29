CARR, Jeffrey, passed away on March 25, 2020, due to heart disease. He is survived by his son, Shawn Barber of Henrico, Va.; and his twin brother, Stan of Cardiff, N.J. He served in the 24th Infantry Division as a police officer before also working with the Pleasantville Police Department and retiring in 1993 with the Richmond Bureau of Police. He loved to fish and enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and golfing. In lieu of flowers or a service, he'd appreciate that donations be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church as a thank you for their support.View online memorial
