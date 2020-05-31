CARR, Patricia (Mann), was born on February 7, 1934, and passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Patricia was born in Buffalo, N.Y. She proudly worked as a long-distance telephone operator after graduating from Fosdick-Masten Park High School in 1951. Patti was the oldest sister of Judy, John (Giesla) and Paul (Sherri), who survive; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Patricia met the love of her life, Thomas Patrick Carr, when he came from Philadelphia to work as a detective in Buffalo. She lost Tom to cancer 23 years ago. Pat and Tom raised their children, Cathleen (John) and Michael (Kathy), across three states and five cities. They were active in civic and social events in their beloved Pocono neighborhood. Patricia was a doting grandmother who always sent cards and brought cupcakes and gifts for Trey, Emily, Liz and Thomas. She was loved greatly and will be missed dearly. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. A service will be planned for a later date.View online memorial
