CARR, William Curtis Sr., 81, of Hopewell, Virginia, died on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, surrounded by his family. Born in Montgomery County, Virginia, he was the son of the late Luther Bane and Ella Mildred Hawkins Carr; and was also preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph Bane Carr, James Richard Carr, George Thomas Carr and Charles Edward Carr; and a nephew, Barry Joe Carr. Mr. Carr was a graduate of Blacksburg High School, where he played football and ran track. He was a member for over 55 years of West Hopewell Presbyterian Church, where he served as a deacon, elder emeritus, Sunday school teacher, men's Bible study leader and a youth leader. Mr. Carr retired from Allied Signal (now Honeywell) as a senior laboratory technician after many years of dedicated service. He was active in coaching youth sports throughout the city of Hopewell. Mr. Carr is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Nettie Akers Carr; two children, William Curtis Carr Jr. and Angela Carr Hall and husband, Raymond Burnell Hall; three grandchildren, Samuel Raymond Hall, Charlotte Marie Carr and Mary Lorraine Hall; a sister, Mildred Elizabeth Satterfield; one brother, David Lee Carr and wife, Jan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral home.