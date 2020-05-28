CARRINGTON, IVA

CARRINGTON, Iva Short, 75, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Sr. and Mary Short. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Arthur Carrington Sr.; children, Janelle and Arthur Carrington Jr. (Ashley).; grandchild (Amiyah); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Sandy Lane Church of Christ. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

