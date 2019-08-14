CARROLL, Annette J., 80, of Richmond, passed away August 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline L. Caddell of Richmond, Va.; and her son, Richard S. Carroll (Cheryl F. Carroll) of Crozet, Va.; four grandchildren, Kristin M. Stout (Carl J. Stout), Aaron P. Carroll, Amanda L. Carroll and Addison M. Carroll; great-granddaughter, Quinneth R. Stout; two sisters, Katherine Jenkins of Irvington, Va., and Dottie Remling of Fort Pierce, Fla.; as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends. Annette was a dedicated worker and loved her job at PFG and in her last years at the UDC of Richmond. She loved to dance and be surrounded by family and the occasional Bingo game. Annette was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Anyone who was lucky enough to know her, knew when you were in her presence you were loved. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bliley's Staples Mill Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 3 p.m. The family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (gift funds: AnnetteCarroll-gift funds for St. Jude), giftfunds.stjude.org.View online memorial