CARROLL, Jon-Christian Charles, 21, of Mechanicsville, passed away on July 8, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Amy and Brad Carroll Sr.; brother, Brad Carroll Jr.; grandparents, Charles and Nancy Bryant of Mechanicsville, Va., Richard and Ramona Carroll of Blue Earth, Minn.; and a large extended family. Jon-Jon was a 2017 graduate of Lee-Davis High School, an Eagle Scout, a Black Belt in Taekwondo and a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. Due to COVID-19, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NAMI. Online condolences may be registered at Bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…