CARROLL, Jon-Christian Charles, 21, of Mechanicsville, passed away on July 8, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Amy and Brad Carroll Sr.; brother, Brad Carroll Jr.; grandparents, Charles and Nancy Bryant of Mechanicsville, Va., Richard and Ramona Carroll of Blue Earth, Minn.; and a large extended family. Jon-Jon was a 2017 graduate of Lee-Davis High School, an Eagle Scout, a Black Belt in Taekwondo and a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. Due to COVID-19, the service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to NAMI. Online condolences may be registered at Bennettfuneralhomes.com.

