CARROLL, SHIRLEY

CARROLL, Shirley Ann, 88, of Henrico, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Carroll. Shirley worked for DMV for 30 years. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Russell Talbert (Elizabeth) and Diane Talbert; grandchildren, Krystal Evans (Tommy), Bryan Talbert (Kimberly) and Tiffany Talbert; and eight great-grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, the service will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 800-272-3900. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.

