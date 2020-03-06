CARROLL, Virginia Ann, 86, of Ruther Glen, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Ashland, she was the widow of T.K. Carroll and had retired after 20 years from Jarrell's Truck Plaza in Doswell. Survivors include her children, Jimmy Carroll, T.L. Carroll, Sissy Durrett, Ruth Brooks and Peggy Edwards; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Arlene Pegram. She enjoyed her many visits to the mountains in Raphine, Va., and her yearly vacation trips to Nags Head with her granddaughters. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 3 p.m. in the Bowling Green Chapel of Storke Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladysmith Volunteer Rescue Squad.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of VIRGINIA CARROLL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.