CARROLL, Wallace Palmer, 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., died January 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank B. and Nina Lehman Carroll; six brothers and three sisters. Wally is survived by his wife of 58 years, Faye Rogers Carroll; and one sister, Ellen Nor Perkins of Sandston. Also surviving are one son, Roger Dillon Carroll; a daughter, Lisa Marie Carroll Barbee; two granddaughters, Laura Fern Carroll and Krystal Faye Barbee; along with two great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Wally served in the U.S. Navy in the late 1950s. He received a B.A. and an M.B.A. in Commerce from the University of Richmond and a Ph.D. in Education from Virginia Tech. A memorial service will be held at Harmony Grove Baptist Church, Topping, Va., at 2 p.m. February 22, 2020. The family will receive friends and visitors one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Beechwell Adult Day Care Program, 3900 Deep Rock Rd., Richmond, Va. 23233.View online memorial
