CARSON, Geneva Wolfe, 92, of Richmond, Virginia, left this world peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, and returned to her heavenly home, pain free and restored. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 66 years, Rev. Louis E. Carson; her daughters, Beverly Watts and Mary Burton; her grandchildren, Layel and his wife Lacy, and Lynley; her sister, Cornelia Webb and her husband, Bill; her sister-in-law, Bernice Carson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Geneva was a devoted member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and was a resident of Cedarfield Retirement Community. The family would like to extend heartful thanks to the staff at Cedarfield for their loving care and support. Geneva was born to be a preacher's wife, and worked tirelessly helping Louis to serve his churches. She was a lady of love and devotion to family, and especially enjoyed new recipes and cooking, cultivating flowers and wild birds. Geneva was an exceptional wife, mother, sister and friend, and we will miss her every day. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 9801 Fort King Road, Richmond, Virginia. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by Rev. Joseph T. Carson III and Rev. Denise Watkins. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg, Virginia. Always remember how very much we love you. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
