CARSON, Margaret "Maggie," passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Drumalig, Northern Ireland, on February 14, 1926, to Hugh and Mary Mawhinney. Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Carson; as well as two sisters and three brothers. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. After a long career with Dunmar Moving Systems, Maggie volunteered for many years at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church. Maggie was a beloved aunt to Evelyn, Jennifer, Marian and Patricia; and sister to our mother Beth. Happy memories of our trips from Ireland will always be lovingly remembered.View online memorial
