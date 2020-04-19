CARSON, Richard "Rick" Lloyd, age 72, passed away in Mechanicsville, Va., on March 31, 2020, after a courageous 10-year battle with relentless and all-consuming pain presumed to have been caused by Fluoroquinolone Toxicity. Rick's family admired him as being generous, caring, helpful and loyal. A quintessential "good man." He will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him. Rick was born June 11, 1947, to Mary Johnson Carson and Richard "Dick" Leroy Carson in a small farm house on Shady Grove Road called Cool Spring, which is only about two miles from his home in Mechanicsville. Two more children were born soon after, blessing Rick with two younger brothers Robert "Rob" Leslie Carson and John Firth Carson. Eventually the family moved to Hollywood, Florida, where they lived until a move back to Richmond for Rick's senior year at Douglas Freeman High School, Class of 1966. After graduation, he attended Junior College in North Carolina, then transferred to Old Dominion University, where he completed two years. In 1971, he was employed by C&P Telephone, as were his brothers, Rob and John. He retired from Verizon (formerly C&P Telephone and Bell Atlantic) in December 2008 after 37 years of dictated service to the phone company. Rick's favorite form of exercise was running, leading him to be a longtime past member of the "Richmond Road Runners Club," which is where he met his wife, Nancy. Together they ran many road races and a couple of marathons. Rick also had a passion for motor vehicles, and as age set in, he left foot races behind and transitioned to autocross with the Virginia Motorsports Club (VMSC), where he shared many great times with his son, Brenton. He also enjoyed riding his 1978 Honda CB550F as the open road always brought him happiness. Being a great advocate for the environment, he was a member of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and took part in purposeful projects to help preserve nature for future generations. He loved spending time outside at his cottage on the Rappahannock River in the Northern Neck where he boated, fished and explored the water. As a skilled technician, he built his own boat lift and an Osprey platform for the birds to nest as they returned year after year each March. Rick was preceded in death by his brother, John Carson; and parents, Mary and Dick Carson. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Thomas Carson; his son, Brenton Seabrook Carson and wife, Laura Major Carson; brother, Rob Carson and wife, Enola Carson; sister in-law, Cindy Carson Downing; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives in California, in-laws in Georgia and other parts of the country and many friends. His family wants to thank those who took time to continuously send notes, emails, text messages, good books, etc., which encouraged him to keep his spirits up during his long confinement of 10 years. Thanks to those who drove him to the doctor and clinic appointments, picked up prescriptions and sent special meals for him. Thanks to those who cut the grass, shoveled snow and completed other tasks he could no longer accomplish. He loved and appreciated all those who were so kind and loyal to him. Rick did not want anyone to suffer the pain that he endured for so long, thus his family warns others to please be advised of the potential harmful effects that fluoroquinolones can cause. Memorial donations can be made to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) and sent to 1600 Chamberlayne Ave., Richmond Va. 23222.View online memorial
