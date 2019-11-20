CARSON, Willamenia Audrey Reed, of Hanover County, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Chesterfield, Virginia, November 16, 1939, she was the daughter of the late William Edwin and Elizabeth Lynch Reed; and the widow of Melvin Freeman Carson. Mr. and Mrs. Carson were married for 58 years. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Stephen James Ludeman. They are succeeded by three daughters, Robin C. Satkowski, Melanie C. Stevens and Kelly Carson Johnson; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is succeeded by a brother, John W. McConnell Sr.; and a sister, Juanita M. Knight. Mrs. Carson was educated at Smithdeal Massey Business College and the American Institute of Banking. She was a member of Cool Spring Baptist Church, the National Society of Magna Charta Dames, the First Families of Virginia, 1607-1624/5, the Jamestowne Society, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, the National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars, the National Society Daughters of American Colonists, the National Society of the Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, the National Society of the Daughters of 1812 and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, William Byrd Chapter. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Atlee Chapel of the Woody Funeral Home, Route 301 and Shady Grove Road. Interment will be private and held at Salem Baptist Church, 5930 Centralia Road, Chesterfield, Va.View online memorial
