CARSON, William E., 90, died Monday, December 9, 2019. William, fondly known as Bud by family and friends, was born February 7, 1929, in Newark, Ohio. He and his wife, Joan, eventually moved to Richmond, Virginia, where they raised their children. Bud enjoyed his career as a dental supply salesman and in retirement he was employed by Ukrop's supermarkets and Chesterfield County Schools Food Services. His career spanned over 60 years. Bud was an avid Ohio State University football fan. He loved his family, his country, the outdoors, traveling, cooking and all things dessert! Most importantly, he was a kind and gentle man with an infectious smile and a special way of making people laugh. Bud is survived by his three children, sons, Mike Carson (Susan), Steve Carson; and daughter, Jenny Pearson (Bruce Cashion); six grandchildren, Michelle Tucker, Sarah Carson, Adam Pearson (Laura), Brian Carson (Mary Kay), Christopher Carson (Amanda) and CJ Shaffer (Derek); and 11 great-grandchildren. Bud was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Carson. A service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, at Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield, Virginia. A celebration of his life will follow at his residence.View online memorial