CARSWELL, William Donald "Duck," 82, passed away June 3, 2020, of a life well-lived. Don was born in Morganton, N.C., and resided in Richmond, Va. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and Southern Miss University. He was a salesman, golfer, high school sports official and a friend to everyone who met him. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, JoHanna; sons, W. Donald (Sarah), J. Preston (Sally); grandchildren, Heath, Gracie, Shannon (Mark) and Steven (Bobbie); brother-in-law, Jody (Jill); nieces and nephews, Julie (Jen), Susan, Joseph, Jessie and Bobby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org, or your favorite charity. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial