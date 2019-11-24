CARTABIANO, Paul, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at home, with his family at his side. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 6, 1924. A veteran of World War II and proud member of The Greatest Generation, Mr. Cartabiano served with the 9th Army Air Force in the European Theater of Operations as a flight crew member. He graduated from the Roosevelt School of Aeronautics in Long Island, N.Y., and subsequently was employed by Colonial Airlines. In 1950, he began a career with Monroe Systems for Business, a career that spanned 50 years, during which he held a number of managerial positions. A lifelong baseball enthusiast, Mr. Cartabiano played for and managed the St. Bridget Softball Team, a member of the West Richmond Softball League. In 1997, he was the honored recipient of the Sonny Shepperson Award for Excellence in Sportsmanship and Athletics. He was a member of St. Bridget Church of Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Michael C. Buseck; his sisters, Virginia and Helen; brother, Michael; and his parents, Sebastiano and Josephine Cartabiano. He is also survived by his wife of 66 years, Maryann; a son, Paul S. Cartabiano (Rosario); daughters, Jane Buseck Wanner (Mike) and Jean C. Hughes; son-in-law, James Hughes; as well as nine grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren; and brother-in-law, Gerard Roth and wife, Marie. A memorial service will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, November 27, at 10 a.m., with reception to follow in St. Bridget Church Reception Room.View online memorial