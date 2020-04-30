CARTER, Barry, passed away quietly in his Midlothian, Va. home, on April 27, 2020, following a long Illness. He is survived by his wife and partner of 52 years, Diane Carter; his beloved son and daughter, John Carter and Brandy Carter; and five grandchildren whom he adored. He will be remembered by his colleagues for his work at Metro Restaurant and Janitorial Supplies, which he founded 25 years ago. By his family, he will always be remembered as just Dad and finally, Poppi. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, May 2, at Williamsburg Memorial Park at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia Society. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.View online memorial
