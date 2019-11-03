CARTER, BERRY "BIGGIE"

CARTER, Berry "Biggie," age 77, of Richmond, departed this life October 27, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory four sisters, Linda R. Herman, Trenna Carter Jackson (Wayne), Emma Reed; and a devoted, Minnie Carey (Harvey); one brother, Eddie Ransome (Mary); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends, among them three devoted, John Fleming, Charles Shaw and Bobby Hall. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Monday, 1 p.m. at Riverview Baptist Church, 2604 Idlewood Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Stephen Hewlett, pastor, officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Riverview Baptist Church (in memory of Berry Carter). Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

