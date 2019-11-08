CARTER-COUSINS, PAMELA

CARTER-COUSINS, Ms. Pamela Ellen, 67, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Monday, November 4, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Ms. Cousins is survived by her sons, Taurean "T.C." Cousins, and Aaron "A.J." Cousins; grandson, Darius Owens; devoted niece, Kisha Crayton (Terry); nephew, Earl Foreman Jr. (Laura); great-nieces, Dystany Muse and Terriah Crayton; great-nephew, Jordan Booker; uncle, Elton Morris; other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, at Greenbrier Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Rev. Darnell Carruthers, pastor. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.View online memorial