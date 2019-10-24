CARTER, DARNELL

CARTER, Darnell L., 49, of Highland Springs, Va., departed this life October 12, 2019. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at First Union Baptist Church, 3510 Dill Rd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.