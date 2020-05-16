CARTER, Dorothy Stout, 78, of West Point, Va., passed away May 14, 2020. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lewis Carter Sr.; and parents, Lawrence and Ruby Stout. Dorothy is survived by a son, Arthur L. Carter Jr.; a grandson, Morgan L. Carter; sisters, Anne S. Bowen of Richmond and Ruby S. Brown of West Point; a brother, Lawrence N. Stout Jr. and his wife, Libby, of Henrico; a niece, Lynn Vogel and her husband, Ken, of West Point; great-nieces, Noel Cline of New York and Taylor Bloom and her husband, Brent, of Williamsburg; and a great-nephew, Austin Vogel of Richmond. Dorothy's family would like to thank her loving caregivers, whom she referred to as "Her Girls," for the wonderful compassion they gave her in her time of need. Memorials may be made to West Point Christian Church, P.O. Box 800, West Point, Va. 23181. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Sunny Slope Cemetery. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed