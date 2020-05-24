CARTER, Emily Everett, 93, died at her home after a brief illness surrounded by family on May 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard Pitzer Carter and Emily Everett Carter; her brothers, Bernard P. Carter Jr. and James N. Carter and his wife, Mary Randolph "Pat" Carter. She was a graduate of St. Catherine's School and Hollins College. Surviving her are nieces and nephews and their spouses, Mary Randolph Berg (Howard), Cary Turpin, Nell Thompson (Hunter), Jimmie Carter (Deborah Kelly), Emily Carter (David Donofrio), Liza Carter (John Norton), Bernard Carter (Joni), Christian Lightbourn (Christopher) and Cleiland Carter; plus 18 great-nieces and nephews and 16 great-great-nieces and nephews. "Sister," as she was affectionately known, was forever generous to her large extended family and they will always celebrate her grace, her elegance and her warm sense of humor. A private graveside service was held May 18, at Hollywood Cemetery.View online memorial
