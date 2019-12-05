CARTER, Florine Hilda, 86, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, James "Sterling" Carter. She leaves cherished memories to husband, James E. Carter; daughters, Vanessa Binns (Thomas) and Vera Crichlow; sons, Spencer (Pat) and Steve Carter; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother, Lewis Coleman; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and where family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 8150 Walnut Grove Rd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
