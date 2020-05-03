CARTER, Frank

CARTER, Frank Irving, Jr., 62, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank I. Carter Sr.; and sister, Sandra Norris. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Alayna Carter; mother, Helen Crockett; sister, Cynthia Carter-McReynolds (Kevin); brother, Anthony Carter; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Funeral service will be private with a public memorial service at a later date.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Frank CARTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.