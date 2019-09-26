CARTER, Geraldine Thelma, 91, of Henrico County, Va., departed this life on September 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert H. Scott and Thelma C. Blount. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Constance S. Johnson; and husband, James R. Carter. She is survived by one devoted daughter, Patricia Carter May; one devoted granddaughter, Geniene P. May; one dedicated sister, Delores S. Morris; one dedicated brother-in-law, Douglas Johnson Jr.; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at noon at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 216 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Funeral services provided by Cremation Society of Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ebenezer Baptist Church.View online memorial