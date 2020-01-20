CARTER, Hattie Pearl, 87, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Carter Sr. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Lerita, Marsha and Marion Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church, 7204 Bethlehem Rd., Richmond, Va. Interment Southview Cemetery, 409 Morton St., Franklin, Va. 23851.View online memorial
